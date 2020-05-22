Japan to Ban Resale of Sanitizers at Higher Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted an ordinance revision on Friday to ban the resale of sanitizers and products that can be used as an alternative to disinfectants at prices higher than the acquisition costs.

The government hopes to ensure a steady supply of sanitizers amid shortages caused by the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Violators would be given a prison term of up to one year or a fine of up to one million yen, according to the revised ordinance related to the law on emergency measures to stabilize people's daily lives.

The revised ordinance, which will come into force on Tuesday, will cover the resale of pharmaceutical and quasi-pharmaceutical products, such as sanitizers and alcohol-based hand soap products, and sanitizing products with an alcohol concentration of 60 pct or higher.

Products without alcohol or not designed for disinfection will not be covered. Consumable alcohol of high concentrations will not be restricted either if it is resold for consumption.

