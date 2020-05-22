Japan to Conduct Coronavirus Antibody Testing in 3 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will conduct testing for coronavirus antibodies in Tokyo and two other prefectures, starting early next month for about 10,000 people, health minister Katsunobu Kato said Friday.

The test will cover Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture, where the number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people is relatively large, and Miyagi Prefecture, which has fewer cases.

Antibody testing is designed to find out whether a person has been infected with the coronavirus, a move that will help estimate how the virus is spread in the country.

"We'll use the test results to consider measures to prevent the spread of the virus," Kato told a news conference.

In the test, blood samples will be collected from about 3,000 people, aged 20 or above chosen randomly in each of the three prefectures.

