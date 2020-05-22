Japan to Scrap Bill on Govt Worker Retirement Age Hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling bloc are considering scrapping a bill to raise the retirement age of national civil servants to 65, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.

The bill will be reconsidered as the coronavirus pandemic worsened the private-sector employment situation, the sources said.

"The situation has changed since the bill was drawn up, because of the coronavirus," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference.

The bill is part of a package of legislation, which also includes a plan to raise the retirement age of public prosecutors.

The government has been looking to pass the package in autumn after giving up its attempt to enact it during the current parliamentary session set to end next month.

