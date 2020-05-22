Tokyo Govt Crafts Roadmap on Easing Biz Suspension Requests

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government compiled on Friday a three-stage roadmap on easing its business suspension requests after the Japanese government lifts its state of emergency in the country's capital over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Steps to be implemented in the first stage, or immediately after the lifting of the emergency, include allowing eateries to operate until 10 p.m., instead of 8 p.m. at present.

Indoor sporting facilities will be allowed to host professional matches, including of baseball, with no audience. Events with about 50 participants will also be allowed while schools run by the metropolitan government will be resumed with staggered attendance.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike held a meeting with economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Friday morning. Koike told reporters after the meeting that they discussed the roadmap and that the Tokyo and central governments shared the views on the matter.

Also in the first stage, libraries and museums will be allowed to reopen.

