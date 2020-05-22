JR Firms to Scale Back Shinkansen Service Suspensions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Three Japan Railways Group firms said Friday that they will scale back the cancellations of their respective regular Shinkansen bullet train services.

The moves come as travel demand is expected to recover after the government's state of emergency declaration over the novel coronavirus outbreak has been lifted for many areas of the country.

Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, will fully resume its regular Shinkansen operations on June 1 while extra services will remain suspended. The daily number of Nozomi trains on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line will be down by 30 pct on average from the year-before levels, compared with the 60 pct cut at present, according to JR Tokai.

East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, and West Japan Railway Co. <9021>, or JR West, will also scale back the major suspensions of their regular Shinkansen services.

Tokyo-based express bus operator Willer Express, which is now fully suspending business, will resuacme daytime services on seven routes, including between Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka, on June 1.

