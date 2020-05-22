Tokyo Confirms 3 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus cases newly confirmed in Tokyo on Friday stood at three, the lowest since the Japanese government declared a state of emergency over the epidemic on April 7.

The daily figure in Japan's capital stood below five for the first time since March 22.

The number of new infections per population of 100,000 in Tokyo in the week through Friday came to 0.37, lower than 0.5, a state-set condition for deciding whether to remove the state of emergency.

Among the four other prefectures still subject to the virus emergency, Hokkaido, northern Japan, found six new infection cases on Friday.

The cumulative death toll linked to the virus in the country grew by 10 to 822.

