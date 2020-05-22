Japan Enacts Law for Foreign Lawyers' Service Expansion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament Friday enacted a law revision to expand the coverage of activities allowed for foreign lawyers who do not have Japanese legal certification.

The revised law on special measures for foreign lawyers cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, with majority support from ruling and opposition parties other than the Japanese Communist Party. The amendment passed the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, last month.

Foreign lawyers will be able to conduct activities relating to the law of countries where they earned legal certification if they register with the Japan Federation of Bar Associations.

For registration, foreign lawyers need related job experience of three years. The revision will reduce the two-year experience required in foreign countries to one.

In addition, the revision will add the Japanese units of foreign companies to the coverage of international arbitration cases that can be represented by foreign lawyers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]