Japan to Ban Entry from India, 10 Other Nations

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will expand soon the scope of its entry ban to newly cover India, Argentina and nine other nations, officials said Friday.

The total number of foreign jurisdictions subject to the entry ban related to the novel coronavirus outbreak will thus reach 111.

The Foreign Ministry raised its virus-linked travel alert to Level 3 for the 11 countries, urging the Japanese citizens not to travel to the nations.

The remaining nine of the 11 nations are Pakistan, Bangladesh, El Salvador, Kyrgyz, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Ghana, Guinea and South Africa.

"Caution remains necessary" even though the spread of COVID-19 is slowing in Japan, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a press conference.

