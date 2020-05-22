Tokyo Govt Crafts Roadmap on Easing Biz Suspension Requests

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday released a three-stage roadmap on easing its business suspension requests in place amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

Steps to be implemented in the first stage include allowing libraries and museums to reopen, as well as allowing eateries to operate until 10 p.m., instead of 8 p.m. at present. Schools operated by the metropolitan government will also resume, with staggered attendance.

The Japanese government is expected to decide as early as Monday whether to lift the state of emergency over the coronavirus in Tokyo and the few other prefectures still under the condition, based on infection levels in respective areas.

If the central government decides to go ahead, the metropolitan government will begin the first stage as early as Tuesday. Tokyo and neighboring Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures, as well as the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, remain subject to the emergency, which has been lifted for the 42 other prefectures of the country.

"By balancing infection prevention and economic and social activity, we hope to bring about a new normal," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said at a news conference.

