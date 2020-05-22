NTT Docomo, Sony, M3 Eye Cooperation in Remote Medicine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. <9437>, technology giant Sony Corp. <6758> and medical-related service provider M3 Inc. <2413> said Friday they will consider cooperation in remote medical services for hospitals and patients.

The trio will combine information and communications and internet of things technologies to commercialize remote medical services, which have attracted attention amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Specifically, virtual reality technologies at Sony will be utilized, as will those related to communications lines at NTT Docomo.

As the first step, the three will consider a program enabling patients in hospitals to enjoy travel videos wearing VR googles. They will also give consideration to a system to project real-time footage of family members on patients' VR googles.

These will be tested at a rehabilitation facility in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

