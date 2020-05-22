Kobe Univ. Detects Breast Cancer from Tear Fluid

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Kobe University said Friday it has developed a technology to detect early-stage breast cancer from a small amount of tear fluid.

The university, based in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, succeeded in distinguishing cancer patients from healthy people using a system to detect substances produced from cancer cells with high sensitivity.

If put to practical use, the technology is seen boosting breast cancer inspection rates, as it causes no pain. Kobe University aims to realize the practical use of the technology within fiscal 2021.

In addition to detecting cancer, the technology can be used to check the treatment situations of patients, the effects of drug therapy and whether a cancer recurrence has occurred.

"The technology is the world's first demonstrating that cancer detection and aftercare are possible utilizing tear fluid," the university said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]