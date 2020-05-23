Nippon Foundation to Secure 100 Taxis for COVID-19 Patients

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--The Nippon Foundation is working on plans to secure 100 specially equipped taxis to help medical institutions in Tokyo to carry mainly COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, in preparation for a second wave of infections.

The Japanese public interest incorporated foundation also plans to distribute taxi tickets worth 1 million yen each to some 200 medical institutions in Japan's capital for use by medical workers.

The foundation will spend a total of some 1 billion yen on these programs using donations it has received.

Major Japanese taxi service provider Nihon Kotsu Co. will offer taxis equipped with air cleaners and partitions to block air flows between the driver's and rear seats.

They are designed to carry people who are not feeling well while staying at home and COVID-19 patients who leave hospitals.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]