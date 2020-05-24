Univ. Teachers Exhausted by Preparation for Online Classes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Some teachers at Japanese universities and colleges are exhausted by the increased burden of preparing for online classes introduced amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

Reiko Ishii, professor of piano and music education at University of Niigata Prefecture in central Japan, divided her chorus class of some 40 students into groups of four to five students, and coaches them using a video conference app.

She receives questions by email, and such classes "have made me understand individual interests better than normal classes," she said.

But "it sometimes takes until 3 a.m." to prepare for a class at her home while taking care of her three children, she said.

A 35-year-old man in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, who works as a part-time teacher at multiple colleges, have eight classes a week and all of them are held online amid the coronavirus epidemic.

