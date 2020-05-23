2 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo
Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Two new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Saturday, the fewest daily total since the Japanese government declared a state of emergency over the outbreak on April 7, according to metropolitan government sources.
The daily figure in the Japanese capital stood below five for two days in a row.
The number of new infection cases per population of 100,000 in Tokyo in the week through Saturday came to 0.29, below the state-set standard of 0.5 for lifting the state of emergency.
