2 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Two new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Saturday, the fewest daily total since the Japanese government declared a state of emergency over the outbreak on April 7, according to metropolitan government sources.

The daily figure in the Japanese capital stood below five for two days in a row.

The number of new infection cases per population of 100,000 in Tokyo in the week through Saturday came to 0.29, below the state-set standard of 0.5 for lifting the state of emergency.

