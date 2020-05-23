Japan Likely to Fully Lift Coronavirus Emergency on Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese government officials believe conditions are being met for fully lifting the state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic on Monday, with the pace of infection slowing in five prefectures still under the emergency, informed sources said Saturday.

The government plans to decide whether to remove the emergency for Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, as well as the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, on that day. The 42 other prefectures have already been freed from the emergency.

It has launched full-fledged preparations to draw up guidelines for resuming economic activity, the sources said.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and other officials held a meeting to review the latest situation of the spread of the virus.

At a news conference after the meeting, Nishimura called attention to the fact that only two new infection cases were confirmed in Tokyo on Saturday.

