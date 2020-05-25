Japan Opposition Struggling over Tokyo Governor Race Candidate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese opposition parties are finding difficulties in fielding a candidate for the Tokyo gubernatorial election scheduled for July 5.

Some opposition figures have resigned themselves to accepting the re-election of incumbent Yuriko Koike, 67. They find it unwise to put up a challenger to the governor, who is riding on a wave of popularity from the capital's fight against COVID-19.

"We still have nearly a month" until candidacies must be registered on June 18, Yukio Edano, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said Thursday.

The CDPJ, the Democratic Party for the People, the Japanese Communist Party and the Social Democratic Party had agreed to field a unified candidate for the Tokyo gubernatorial election.

But the political situation has changed due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Koike took a leading role in dealing with the crisis, resulting in a spike in her media exposure.

