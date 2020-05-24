Fast Retailing to Start Selling Masks in Summer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Fast Retailing Co. <9983> plans to start selling face masks in the summer to deal with the spread of the novel coronavirus, company officials said Sunday.

The company changed its cautious stance on selling masks, in response to strong customer needs, according to the officials.

It plans to sell masks that use highly breathable and fast-drying materials of AIRism functional underwear at its Uniqlo casual wear store chain and on its online shopping website.

At a financial result briefing in April, Fast Retailing Chairman and President Tadashi Yanai sounded cautious about selling face masks, saying the company's main line of business is to manufacture clothing.

But the company decided to meet growing customer demands for mask sales in the Uniqlo chain, the officials said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]