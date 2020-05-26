Religious Circles Embrace Online Rituals, Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Religious circles in Japan have started using the internet to organize rituals, services and other events online amid the novel coronavirus crisis, which has forced the downsizing or cancellation of such events that offer something to believe in.

Fukushima Hachimangu shrine in Yame, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, started on May 1 online worship in which the chief priest offers prayers in front of a camera.

The shrine conducted three rituals, including one for safe childbirth, and got favorable reviews, according to shrine officials.

Yuki Yoshikai, the chief priest, said, "It (the online prayer service) can be a tool that connects hearts in such times."

The shrine plans to continue the online service for people who cannot visit it, even after the coronavirus epidemic is brought under control.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]