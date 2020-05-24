14 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Fourteen new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily number of infections in Japan's capital topped 10 for the first time in three days after remaining under five for two days in a row.

The number of new infection cases per population of 100,000 in Tokyo in the week through Sunday came to 0.36, below the state-set standard of 0.5 for lifting the state of emergency.

In Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, 15 new infection cases were confirmed, bringing the infection rate to 0.76.

The number of infections totaled five in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, for an infection rate of 0.69, while the infection rate stood below 0.5 in Saitama and Chiba prefectures, both bordering Tokyo.

