Japan to Fully Lift Coronavirus Emergency on Monday

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to lift completely the state of emergency over the novel coronavirus epidemic on Monday before it expires on May 31, government sources said Sunday.

At a meeting of its coronavirus response task force on Monday, the government will decide to remove the emergency for Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, as well as the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, according to the sources. The 42 other prefectures have already been freed from the emergency.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold a news conference on Monday to call on the public to balance efforts to prevent infections and the resumption of social and economic activities.

On Sunday, Abe, health minister Katsunobu Kato and economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura received a briefing on the infection situations in Tokyo and the four prefectures and discussed how the government should respond.

After the meeting, Nishimura told a news conference that a proposal to lift the emergency in the five prefectures will be discussed at a government advisory panel on Monday.

