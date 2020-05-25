Japan to Completely Lift Coronavirus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government obtained approval Monday from an advisory panel of its plan to completely lift the state of emergency over the novel coronavirus epidemic before it expires Sunday.

The removal of the emergency declaration for Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, as well as the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, will be made official at a government meeting Monday evening, after advance reporting of the decision to the Diet, Japan's parliament.

As the government has already lifted the emergency in the 42 other prefectures, the decision to cancel the declaration for the five prefectures will free the whole country from the emergency for the first time in about 50 days.

"Judging the situation comprehensively, the government now sees no need to declare emergency in any prefecture," Economic and fiscal policy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said at the panel's meeting.

Meanwhile, Shigeru Omi, chair of the panel and president of the Japan Community Health Care Organization, stressed the need to "continuously conduct detailed survey and analysis" of the infection situation in Tokyo, which reported 14 new infection cases on Sunday, as well as in Kanagawa and Hokkaido, which are yet to meet the government-set standard of 0.5 or fewer new infection per 100,000 people in the past week.

