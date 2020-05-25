Ex-JR East Pres. Matsuda Dies at 84

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Masatake Matsuda, former president of East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, and a promoter of the April 1987 privatization of the Japanese National Railways, died of liver cancer on Tuesday last week, it was learned on Monday. He was 84.

Matsuda, who joined the JNR in 1961, became an executive of JR East in 1987. The breakup and privatization of the state-owned enterprise created JR East and other Japan Railways (JR) Group companies.

Matsuda assumed the positions of JR East president in 1993 and chairman in 2000. He later became consultant at the company and then served as its adviser from 2011.

While he was working for the JNR, Matsuda was known as one of the three key figures who promoted the reform of the entity. The other two were Yoshiyuki Kasai, former president of Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, and Masataka Ide, former president of West Japan Railway Co. <9021>, or JR West.

At JR East, Matsuda blazed a path toward its redevelopment projects at and around major train stations, the launch of distribution businesses and the introduction of the Suica e-money and train fare card.

