Japan Suggests Action against Cyberbullying after Celebrity's Death

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga suggested Monday that the government will take action against cyberbullying, following the death of a 22-year-old reality show celebrity and professional wrestler.

Suga told a press conference that the communications ministry had started discussions last month on the disclosure under a related law of information on those who made abusive and defamatory statements online.

"Based on the discussions, the government will take appropriate action," the top government spokesman said.

The remarks came after the death of Hana Kimura, a cast member of popular Japanese reality show "Terrace House," was reported on the weekend.

The circumstances of her death have not been made public, but there are views linking her death to abusive comments toward her on social media.

