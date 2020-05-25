8 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Eight people were newly confirmed positive for the COVID-19 highly infectious respiratory disease in Tokyo on Monday, according to metropolitan government sources.

Tokyo's daily new infection number fell back to a single-digit figure after rising to 14 on Sunday.

In the whole of Japan, 10 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday. The western prefecture of Osaka logged no infection for the third day in a row.

Meanwhile, a total of 11 infected people were reported to have died, including eight in Tokyo, two in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, and one in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo. The cumulative number of fatalities in the country rose to 864.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]