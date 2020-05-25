CEATEC 2020 to Be Held Online, Physical Exhibition Canceled

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--The CEATEC 2020 electronics trade show will be held online, with its physical exhibition canceled because of the outbreak of the new coronavirus, its organizers said Monday.

The online event will run for four days from Oct. 20.

The organizers said they decided to hold this year's event in a different way, considering the safety of visitors and exhibitors. The 21st annual exhibition of latest digital technologies was scheduled to take place at the Makuhari Messe convention center in the city of Chiba, east of Tokyo.

"We want to take advantage of features enabled by going online," they said. The organizers include the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association.

Last year's CEATEC brought together a total of 787 IT, electronics and other companies and organizations from Japan and abroad, and attracted more than 140,000 visitors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]