Tokyo Decides to Ease Virus-Linked Biz Closure Requests

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government decided Monday to relax its business suspension requests, following the full lifting of the Japanese government's state of emergency over the novel coronavirus outbreak the same day.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Tokyo government's coronavirus response headquarters.

Effective midnight Monday (3 p.m. GMT), the metropolitan government will allow the reopenings of libraries and museums in the Japanese capital. Restaurants will be allowed to operate until 10 p.m., compared with 8 p.m. at present.

The measures will be implemented in the first phase of the Tokyo government's three-stage roadmap for easing its business suspension requests that were issued as part of its efforts for containing the coronavirus outbreak. In the first stage, the metropolitan government will also allow such indoor fitness facilities as gyms, swimming pools and bowling alleys to reopen, excluding stands for spectators.

In the second stage, the closure requests will be relaxed for a wide range of facilities, such as commercial facilities, cinemas, theaters and cram schools.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]