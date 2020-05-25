SoftBank to Introduce AI for New Graduate Hiring

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Corp. <9434> said Monday it will introduce artificial intelligence technology to streamline its process for hiring new college graduates, starting later this month.

The Japanese mobile phone carrier will use an AI system to screen self-introduction videos that applicants are required to submit in the first round of examination.

The system will automatically select the applicants that pass to the second round, based on its own standards. It was jointly developed with an AI-related startup.

The SoftBank Group Corp. <9984> unit said the system will help the company significantly cut the time needed to assess the videos, by around 30 pct, as officials only check rejected videos.

Selections using submitted videos will make it easier for students at regional colleges to take the examination than with group interviews.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]