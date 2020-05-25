Japan Pro Baseball Regular Season to Open June 19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese professional baseball's regular season this year is set to open June 19, three months later than initially planned, officials said Monday.

Among major Japanese sports forced into suspensions or delays of their official games due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the professional baseball will be the first to restart after the government declared a state of emergency in April.

The Nippon Professional Baseball Organization's Central and Pacific leagues will hold their first official games this season June 19. NPB games will be held without spectators for the time being.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]