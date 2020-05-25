Restaurant Sales in Japan Tumble 39 Pct in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Restaurant sales in Japan in April fell at their fastest pace on record due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, industry data showed Monday.

The Japan Food Service Association said restaurant sales plunged 39.6 pct from a year before on an all-store basis as many stores closed or shortened operating hours. In March, sales dropped 17.3 pct.

Stores that serve alcohol drinks were particularly hit hard as local governments restricted the hours when they can be offered.

Sales at pubs and beer parlors plummeted 95.9 pct while those of "izakaya" dining bars plunged 90.3 pct.

Family restaurants saw their sales fall 59.1 pct as customer traffic fell due mainly to shorter operating hours. Sales at cafes fell 72.4 pct amid closures in business districts and commercial facilities.

