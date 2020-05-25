Japan Pro Baseball Regular Season to Open June 19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--The Nippon Professional Baseball Organization on Monday decided that this year's regular season will open June 19, three months later than initially planned.

All games will be held behind closed doors for the time being, an unprecedented measure for regular NPB games.

Among major Japanese sports with official matches suspended or delayed due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the professional baseball is the first to make a restart after the government declared a state of emergency in April.

"We've had to change the schedule a few times," NPB Commissioner Atsushi Saito said. "We want to encourage the public suffering cooped-up feelings and also show guidelines for other sports bodies."

Professional baseball delayed the regular season opening for the first time since 2011, when Japan was hit by a massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]