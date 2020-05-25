Japan to Ease Coronavirus Restrictions in Stages

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Monday it will ease restrictions on social and economic activities in stages every three weeks now that it fully lifted the country's coronavirus state of emergency.

The government allowed people to travel from and to Tokyo and neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures as well as Hokkaido with caution from June 1. Starting on June 19, travel across prefectural borders except for tourist activities will be fully allowed.

On Monday, the government lifted the state of emergency for the five prefectures, fully lifting the measure that had been in place nationwide since mid-April.

An event drawing as many as 1,000 people can be held from June 19. Currently, the government allows concerts, exhibitions and other events drawing up to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors to take place.

Event organizers will be asked to limit numbers to up to half of the full capacity for indoor venues and to ensure that participants abide by a 2-meter social distancing rule at outdoor events.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]