Abe Declares End of COVID-19 Emergency across Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday announced the full end of the country's state of emergency over the COVID-19 epidemic, claiming that Japan was able to virtually contain the epidemic in just a month and a half through its original methods.

"We found that we have cleared the strict standards (for lifting the emergency), compared with other countries' criteria," Abe told a press conference.

"We exhibited the strength of the Japan model," the prime minister stressed, suggesting that Japan has done well without such strict city lockdowns as in the United States and Europe.

The Japanese government initially declared a COVID-19 emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures in early April and later expanded it to cover all 47 prefectures. Earlier this month, the emergency was lifted for 39 prefectures and then three more.

On Monday, the government lifted the emergency for the remaining five prefectures--Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, as well as the northern prefecture of Hokkaido.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]