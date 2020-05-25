Japan Fully Lifts Coronavirus State of Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday sought to create a new normal as his government fully lifted the country's state of emergency over the coronavirus that had been in place since early April.

Abe, speaking at a press conference, sought cooperation from people to resume social and economic activities in stages with preventive measures against the virus in place.

"We'll take a strong step forward for the next stage. What we aim for is to create a new normal," he said after lifting the state of emergency for the remaining five prefectures of Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Hokkaido.

The prime minister said, "We've cleared the strict standards (for lifting the emergency), compared with other countries' criteria."

"We've almost contained the outbreak in only one and half months. We exhibited the strength of the Japan model," he said, showing appreciation for people to comply with stay-at-home requests.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]