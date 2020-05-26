Firms in Japan to Keep Social-Distancing Measures in Place

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Even after Monday's full lifting of a coronavirus state of emergency in Japan, companies plan to keep work-from-home and other social-distancing measures in place amid fears about possible second and third waves of infection.

"Although the state of emergency was lifted for the entire country, including Tokyo, we'll not end work-from-home practices all at once," said Jun Sawada, president and chief executive officer at Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432>.

Hitachi Ltd. <6501> will make work-from-home a norm starting in April next year. It aims to keep some 50 pct of its 33,000 employees in Japan at home on average.

Fujitsu Ltd. <6702> will reduce the number of workers at the workplace by 75 pct for the time being, making work-from-home permanent. "We won't return to the work style before" the pandemic, Fujitsu President Takahito Tokita said.

Companies that will end work-from-home in stages plan to take thorough measures to prevent infections.

