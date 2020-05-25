Japan's Extra Budgets to Top 200 T. Yen: Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that the total value of his government's first and second fiscal 2020 supplementary budgets will top 200 trillion yen.

"With the unprecedented and the world's biggest programs, We'll protect the Japanese economy from a once-in-a-century crisis," Abe said at a press conference, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cabinet is scheduled to adopt a second supplementary budget plan on Wednesday, Abe said after fully lifting the country's coronavirus state of emergency.

The first supplementary budget, designed to partly finance 117 trillion yen's worth of coronavirus relief measures, was enacted in April.

Abe said that powerful measures worth over 130 trillion yen will be taken to aid the finances of companies hit by the pandemic.

