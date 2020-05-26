Hayashi Tapped as Tokyo High Prosecutors Office Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government appointed Makoto Hayashi as head of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office effective Tuesday, after former chief Hiromu Kurokawa stepped down over a gambling scandal.

Hayashi, 62, who was head of the Nagoya High Public Prosecutors Office, took on the number two job for prosecutors and is expected to later succeed Nobuo Inada as prosecutor-general, the top position.

Hayashi became a prosecutor in 1983. He served as chief prosecutor at the Sendai District Public Prosecutors Office and director-general of the Criminal Affairs Bureau at the Justice Ministry, before attaining his position at the Nagoya office in January 2018.

Hayashi and Kurokawa began formal legal training in the same year. Hayashi had been considered a potential successor to Inada along with Kurokawa, as he was instrumental in the government's push to pass a controversial anticonspiracy bill calling for criminalizing planning and preparing acts of terrorism and other serious offenses before they are committed, during his time as head of the ministry's Criminal Affairs Bureau.

The change of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office's chief came after Shukan Bunshun, a Japanese weekly magazine, reported that Kurokawa played mahjong for money with a newspaper journalist and others on May 1 and May 13, during the state of emergency declared by the Japanese government over the coronavirus outbreak. Kurokawa resigned Friday after admitting to the betting in an investigation by the Justice Ministry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]