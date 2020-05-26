Tokyo Department Stores Reopen after Emergency Lifted

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Major department stores in Tokyo reopened on Tuesday after the Japanese government fully lifted the coronavirus state of emergency the day before.

Stores that resumed full operations for the first time in roughly one and a half months include Odakyu Department Store Co.'s Shinjuku store, the Daimaru Tokyo store and the Matsuzakaya Ueno store. These outlets only had their food products areas operational through the state of emergency from April 7.

At Odakyu's Shinjuku store, where a thermographic camera was installed at the main entrance, many customers wearing face masks lined up to wait for the store to open at 10:30 a.m. (1:30 a.m. GMT).

Once the store opened, shoppers visited the cosmetics and clothing sections in addition to the foods area.

"I came to buy a belated Mothers Day present," a Tokyo resident in her 60s said, excited that the store reopened. "I was finally able to come so I am happy."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]