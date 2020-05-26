Uber Eats Deliverers Involved in Accidents amid Demand Surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Uber Eats deliverers have been involved in road accidents in Tokyo in recent months as voluntary restrictions on going out amid the coronavirus outbreak boosted demand for food deliveries.

The number of eateries that have signed up for the Uber Eats delivery service has increased in Japan in recent years, exceeding 20,000 by the end of March.

The Kobe government in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, has joined hands with the service to help eateries with slumping sales due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, a university student in his 20s, who was delivering food by bicycle, died in a collision with a minivehicle in Tokyo's Suginami Ward on April 6, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A collision also occurred in Chuo Ward on May 15, causing a male deliverer to suffer a broken bone in the face. Three days later, a delivery bicycle collided with a pedestrian in her 50s in Itabashi Ward.

