Disgraced Ex-Top Tokyo Prosecutor to Get 59 M. Yen in Retirement Pay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Scandal-tainted former top Tokyo prosecutor Hiromu Kurokawa is likely to receive about 59 million yen, or some 540,000 dollars, in retirement pay, Justice Minister Masako Mori revealed at a parliamentary committee meeting Tuesday.

The amount is about 8 million yen lower than the full retirement allowance that Kurokawa would receive if he had not resigned as head of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office after being reprimanded for playing mahjong for money during Japan's state of emergency over the coronavirus, according to Mori.

The minister attributed the reduction to his voluntary resignation for his "own reasons," saying that his retirement pay will not be affected by the reprimand, which was not a punitive action under the National Public Service Act.

This account contradicts Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's remark at a press conference the previous day that Kurokawa's retirement allowance would be cut in line with the reprimand.

Mori said the reprimand against Kurokawa was finally approved by the Abe cabinet, while Abe mentioned that the action was proposed by the Justice Ministry and decided by the prosecutor-general.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]