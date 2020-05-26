Vigilance Remains after Full Lifting of Coronavirus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--The daily lives of Japanese people have not got back to normal although the government has fully lifted its state of emergency over the new coronavirus, with vigilance kept in place due to the possibility of a second wave of infections hitting the country.

Trains on East Japan Railway Co.'s <9020> Chuo Line, known for being very crowded with commuters and others, had relatively few passengers on the morning of Tuesday, a day after the state of emergency was lifted in Tokyo.

"We are seeing people coming back from around yesterday," said a 70-year-old female worker at a soba Japanese noodle restaurant on a platform of Kokubunji Station on the Chuo Line in Tokyo.

But the restaurant had only three customers at one point during the commuting hours, when it is usually crowded with people having breakfast.

"People in some industries can't probably start commuting again soon (after the lifting of the emergency)," she said. "I hope customers will return from around next week."

