Idol Group Member Tegoshi to Stop Showbiz Activities
Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese talent agency Johnny & Associates said Tuesday that it will suspend all of the show business activities of Yuya Tegoshi, a member of its all-male idol group NEWS.
Tegoshi, 32, admitted taking part in a drinking party each in April and May during the government-declared coronavirus state of emergency as reported by a weekly magazine, according to the agency.
He "seriously lacked a sense of self-awareness and responsibility," Johnny & Associates said.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]