10 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Ten new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Tokyo on Tuesday, a day after Japan's state of emergency over the coronavirus disease was fully lifted, according to metropolitan government sources.

On the day, a total of 22 people were newly found positive for the novel coronavirus across the country.

The number of fatalities among infected people in Japan rose to 870, with two new deaths reported in Kanagawa Prefecture and one each in Hokkaido, Ibaraki and Ishikawa prefectures.

