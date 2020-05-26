30 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Thirty new coronavirus infections were confirmed in Japan on Tuesday, bringing its total cases to 17,384.

The new cases included 10 in Tokyo, nine in Hokkaido, three in Kanagawa Prefecture and one in Saitama Prefecture. No cases were confirmed in Chiba Prefecture.

The five prefectures, where a state of emergency over the virus was lifted on Monday, accounted for over 70 pct of the new cases. On Monday, the government completed the lifting of the emergency that began in mid-May.

The country's death toll from the virus rose by nine to 874. The new fatalities included four in Tokyo and two in Kanagawa.

