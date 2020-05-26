Abe, EU Leaders Affirm Need for Review of WHO's Virus Response

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and European Union leaders confirmed on Tuesday the significance of examining the World Health Organization's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak and carrying out reforms of the international body.

In a videoconference, Abe also agreed with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that Japan and the EU will closely cooperate to prevent the virus from spreading further.

At its annual meeting on May 19, the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the WHO, adopted a resolution calling on WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to examine the organization's response to the pandemic.

A fair, independent and comprehensive investigation needs to be conducted, Abe told the EU leaders.

In response, the EU side noted that it is important to conduct an investigation into the spread of the virus while pointing to the need for strengthening the capabilities of the WHO and other international organizations to deal with infectious diseases.

