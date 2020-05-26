Japan Travel Agencies to Restart Operations in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese travel agencies plan to restart store operations in stages in June, following the lifting on Monday of the government's state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, which had been in place since early April.

Travel agencies will take measures to prevent infection, such as shortening operating hours and securing distances between chairs for customers.

KNT-CT Holdings Co. <9726> plans to resume operations at all Kinki Nippon Tourist brand travel agency stores on Monday, in principle.

H.I.S. Co. <9603> plans to reopen some stores in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, on Monday. JTB Corp. is also preparing to restart operations.

However, it is unclear how many customers will return as many people are staying at home amid the outbreak.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]