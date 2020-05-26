Okinawa Sees Foreign Tourists Disappear in April

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., May 26 (Jiji Press)--Foreign tourists vanished from Okinawa Prefecture in April amid the global coronavirus pandemic, a development unseen since the southernmost prefecture's reversion to Japan in May 1972, the prefectural government revealed Tuesday.

The number of people who were unrelated to the U.S. military and took immigration procedures at Naha Airport and other locations in Okinawa in the reporting month fell to zero from 218,600 a year earlier, the local government said.

Behind the disappearance of foreign tourists was the Japanese government's ban on travel from Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and South Korea, an Okinawa government official said.

Meanwhile, the number of visitors to the prefecture from other parts of Japan in the same month tumbled 87.1 pct to 77,300, chiefly because about 1,600 Okinawa-bound domestic flight services were cancelled.

The tough situation for the tourism industry in Okinawa is continuing in May, the official observed.

