Suzuki's Annual Operating Profit Falls 33.7 Pct

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Suzuki Motor Corp. <7269> said Tuesday that its consolidated operating profit in the year that ended in March fell 33.7 pct from the previous year to 215,069 million yen, reflecting sluggish sales in India and the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese automaker saw its global auto sales drop 14.3 pct to 2.85 million units. In India, sales sagged 18.1 pct to 1.43 million units.

In Japan, sales went down 7.3 pct to 670,000 units, dragged down by the impacts of large typhoons, October's consumption tax hike and the pandemic.

The pandemic pushed down Suzuki's operating profit by 12.8 billion yen.

Suzuki's overall sales slumped 9.9 pct to 3,488,433 million yen. Its net profit sank 24.9 pct to 134,222 million yen.

