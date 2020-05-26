Restaurant Chain Skylark to End Late-Night Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Skylark Holdings Co. <3197> said Tuesday that it will stop offering late-night services at some 2,600 group restaurants, including those under the Gusto and Jonathan's brands, from July 1.

These outlets will be closed at 11:30 p.m. in principle.

The major Japanese restaurant group concluded that demand for eating out late at night will decrease with changes in people's lifestyles brought about by the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Employees currently working late-night shifts will be asked to work during the daytime or at dinner time, or engage in delivery and takeout services, for which demand is growing rapidly.

At present, many Skylark restaurants are open until 2 a.m.

