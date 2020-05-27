Japan Enacts High-Tech "Super City" Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, enacted on Wednesday a bill to create "super cities" where artificial intelligence, big data and other technologies are utilized to resolve social problems.

The bill to revise the national strategic special zone law passed the House of Councillors, the Diet's upper chamber, by a majority vote with support mainly from the ruling coalition.

The revision stipulates procedures to change regulations in various fields at a stroke to create such smart cities.

The government hopes to utilize cutting-edge technologies to address issues such as depopulation and the aging of the population.

In such cities, data-linking platforms to collect and organize various kinds of data from administrative organizations and companies in a cross-sectoral way will be established for autonomous driving, cashless payments, telemedicine and other services to be introduced there.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]