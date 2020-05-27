Suspect in Deadly KyoAni Arson Attack Arrested

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, May 27 (Jiji Press)--The Kyoto prefectural police department arrested Wednesday the suspect of an arson attack last year that killed 36 people at a studio of Kyoto Animation Co., known by fans as KyoAni.

Shinji Aoba, 42, was arrested on charges of setting fire to the studio building in the western Japan city of Kyoto, murdering the 36 and attempting to kill 34 others. He has admitted to the charges, according to informed sources.

Aoba himself suffered severe burns all over his body in the attack, which took place on July 18 last year, and underwent treatment and rehabilitation. The police served the arrest warrant on the suspect after judging that he has recovered enough to be put into custody.

The prefectural police hope to swiftly launch full-fledged questioning to uncover Aoba's motives for causing the incident, the worst in terms of the number of deaths in all cases confirmed as arson in Japan since the country's previous Heisei era started in January 1989.

After the arrest, Aoba told the police that he thought he could kill a lot of people with the use of gasoline in the arson attack. He is responding to questioning in a calm manner, according to the police.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]